Unknown gunmen kill at least 11 people in central Nigeria

At least 11 others were wounded when a group of armed assailants attacked the village of Lopandet Dwei Du near the city of Jos in Plateau State on Sunday evening, said the state’s police spokesman Terna Tyopev.

The reason for the attack remained unknown on Monday but Plateau State has been affected by a violent conflict between farmers and herders that has killed 1,300 civilians in the first half of 2018, six times more than the ‘Boko Haram’ insurgency, according to research organisation International Crisis Group (ICG).

The conflict is fundamentally a land-use contest between farmers and herders across the Nigeria’s middle belt, mostly affecting the states of Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba.