The meeting will take place in the southern city of Marseille on Friday afternoon, Steffen Seibert said, without giving details of what would be discussed.

Sources at the Elysee palace said the two leaders would primarily be focusing on European issues, namely migration, Brexit and eurozone reform.

Merkel plans to travel to Macedonia on Saturday to meet Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. They are planning to discuss regional developments in the Balkans as well as bilateral issues, Seibert said.