Landmark Liverpool building goes up in flames

Merseyside fire department said nine fire engines were at the scene in the English port city and were using platform ladders and high volume pumps to put out the flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries in the fire, which was first reported at 7.52 pm (1852 GMT).

The roof of the five-storey Art Deco building was "well alight" when crews arrived just four minutes later, the fire department said.

The well known building with its tower and clock face was built in 1938 by entrepreneur John Moores, the founder of a retail and football pools empire, according to the news agency Press Association.

One of the city's universities is named in his honour.