Protest breaks out at Australian immigration detention centre

A 22-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker was in a critical condition in hospital after he allegedly tried to kill himself at Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre, 90-kilometres north-east of Perth, in Western Australia.

"A detainee from Yongah Hill IDC was taken to hospital last night and is currently receiving appropriate medical care. We cannot comment further on individual cases," the Australian Border Force told dpa in a statement.

The man with a history of mental distress was found hanging from his bed in his cell soon after he was sent back from hospital after he cut his wrists in the morning, refugee advocate Ian Rintoul said.

He is understood to have made two suicide attempts in the past weeks.

"This is a shocking story. He should not have been in Yongah Hill. He needed mental health assistance, and got nothing. He is a victim of neglect," Rintoul told dpa.

Detainees in Yongah Hill protested angrily, alleging that his pleas for help in the past were ignored and he was treated like "a piece of rubbish."

According to reports, one of the centre's compounds suffered significant damage from fires that broke out during the disturbance.

The Border Force confirmed there was "a disturbance by a small number of detainees" and said a number of accommodation areas were damaged.

A video sent by refugees to dpa showed buildings in the centre on fire.

Authorities did not reveal how many detainees were in the centre or the compound that was damaged.

"All detainees and staff are safe and accounted for and there have been no reported injuries," the Australian Border Force said.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of those in immigration detention and will not tolerate violent and aggressive behaviour."

The Australian government maintains several immigration detention facilities on its mainland, as well as offshore, to imprison asylum seekers and others under its strict migration policies.

They mostly house irregular maritime arrivals, visa overstayers or visa condition breachers, or those waiting to be deported.

There have been reports of mismanagement and understaffing at the Yongah Hill centre, with complaints regarding limited medical and other services.

A 2017 report by the Australia Human Rights Commission said there was a "significant level of concern about the standard of physical health care provided and the impact of detention on mental health" at the facility.