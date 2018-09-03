National museum in Rio de Janeiro hit by huge fire

Television images showed almost all of the historic building, located in the city's Sao Cristovao locality, in flames.

The cause of the fire, which broke out outside of the museum's opening hours, and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.

The building has served as a museum since 1892 and was formerly a residence of the Portuguese royal family and later of Brazil's imperial family.

"This is a cultural tragedy for Brazil," the museum's director, Paulo Knauss, told broadcaster GloboNews.

"Two hundred years of work, research and knowledge have been lost," President Michel Temer wrote on Twitter. "It's a sad day for all Brazilians."

The National Museum is the South American country's oldest museum and houses extensive geological, botanical, paleontological and archaeological collections.

In addition to regional exhibits, the museum houses Egyptian mummies, Greek statues and Etruscan artefacts.