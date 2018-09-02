Despite Putin's concessions, Russians protest pension reform law

Sunday's protests show that the proposed policy remains a politically sensitive issue for the government despite concessions offered by Putin in a televised address on Wednesday.

During the speech, Putin took personal responsibility for the reform for the first time and described it as a financial necessity. He ended his address by asking the Russian people for their understanding.

Around 9,000 people gathered just a couple of kilometres from the Kremlin, according to White Counter, an NGO that counts participants at rallies, but Moscow police put the numbers at 6,000.

A separate gathering in the city, organised by the Just Russia party, attracted a further 1,500 people protesting against the pension reforms, Moscow police said.

In his address on Wednesday, Putin watered down the original draft pension reform legislation, introduced by the government on June 14, which opinion polls showed was opposed by 90 percent of Russians and which has provoked a string of protests in recent weeks.

Polls by the Levada Centre show Putin's personal approval rating has fallen around 10 percentage points since the pension reforms were proposed, although it still stands at around 70 percent.

Putin, who was re-elected in March, offered to cut the proposed retirement age for women to 60, from a retirement age of 63 first proposed by the government. Russian women currently retire at 55.

Putin said that the proposal to raise the pension age for men from 60 to 65 would remain unchanged.