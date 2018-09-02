At least three killed in helicopter crash in northern Afghanistan

The casualties were two Afghan army members and a foreign pilot, Hanif Rezaye, a spokesman for the army in Balkh, told dpa.

Rezaye said at least three others, including another foreign crew member, had been injured in the incident, which happened at the Afghan army command centre in the Balkh on Sunday morning.

Seven other passengers had been rescued, he said, and the injured were being treated at the base hospital.

However, Mohammad Afzal Hadid, a provincial council member, said at least 10 people had been killed in the crash.

Both officials said the helicopter was contracted. The identity of the foreign pilot is not known.

The helicopter had caught fire after the crash, Rezaye said. Local TV station 1TV posted a picture of the crash showing a plume of white and black smoke rising into the sky.

The helicopter was taking reinforcements and supplies to Farayb, a province west of Balkh, the officials said.