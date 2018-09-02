No clear majority in sight as Sweden heads for general election

Lofven, leader of the Social Democrats, has portrayed his party as guarantor of the country's welfare system, and he points out that more people than ever are now employed in the country of 10 million.

Yet the Social Democrats appear headed for their worst result since the 1920s, polling about 25 per cent, six points down on their 2014 result.

"Swedish voters usually punish parties that have been in government," Anders Sannerstedt, associate professor of political science at Lund University, told dpa.

The slide is also part of a trend where the Social Democrats, like their sister parties in the Nordic region, have lost their traditional voter base amid changes in class structure and the labour market, he added.

In a bid to rally support, Lofven has tried to depict the upcoming vote as a referendum on welfare since voters have listed health care as a top election theme.

But other topics have often taken centre stage, notably immigration and integration of immigrants as well as law and order against the backdrop of gang shootings and torched cars in majority immigrant suburbs of main cities like Gothenburg and Malmo.