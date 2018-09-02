Police find huge weapons cache at ex-prison officer’s Sydney home

Police feared the 64-year-old man, who had high-level weapons training, could have been preparing for a mass shooting. Police were alerted when they tracked the man’s online purchases of firearm parts.

The man was arrested for firearms offences and taken to hospital for a mental health assessment after he displayed “acute behaviour,” acting assistant commissioner Stuart Smith told reporters.

"What we saw or what we found in this particular matter was a deeply troubled individual who has a history of weapons training and tactical training,” Smith said.

“We formed the view that he posed a significant threat to the community.”

Smith had been sacked as a prison officer and had his gun licence removed in 2009. Police also found books by famous snipers and terrorism response information during their search on Tuesday.

It is expected the man will be charged with weapons offences once he is released from hospital, police said.