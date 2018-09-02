Rwanda to vote in parliamentary polls expected to strengthen Kagame

The poll will be held over three days at 2,500 polling stations across the East African nation.

More than 7 million registered voters will elect parliamentarians to 80 seats, 24 of which are reserved for women, two for youth candidates and one for the disabled.

More than 500 candidates from five political parties and four independent candidates are vying for the seats, but political analysts expect President Paul Kagame's party to retain its large majority.

The RPF currently holds 76 per cent of seats in parliament.

On Sunday, people with disabilities and Rwandans living abroad are allowed to cast their vote, followed on Monday by the election of 53 members of parliament. On Tuesday, voters are scheduled to elect the 24 female and two youth lawmakers.

Final results are expected to be announced on September 16.