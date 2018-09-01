North Korea preparing toned-down military parade

Pyongyang is preparing to host a number of major events on Sept. 9 for the 70th anniversary of the country's founding, including a military parade, possible visits by foreign delegations, and - for the first time in five years - a massive choreographed performance known as the "Mass Games."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met U.S. President Donald Trump in June and agreed to "work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," but negotiations since then appear to have stalled with both sides increasingly criticising the other for a lack of progress.

Based on commercial satellite imagery gathered by Planet Labs Inc., analysts say September's military parade is likely to be very similar to one staged on Feb. 8, but so far there is no sign of the controversial intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are believed to be capable of targeting the United States.