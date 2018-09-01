30 Nigerian soldiers killed in 'Boko Haram' raid: military sources

A Nigerian army convoy vehicle on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria

Scores of militants in trucks stormed the base at Zari village in northern Borno state late Thursday and briefly seized it after a fierce battle, they said.

"They came in large numbers in trucks and carrying heavy weapons and engaged soldiers in a battle that lasted for an hour," a military officer said.

"We lost at least 30 men," the officer said, adding that the attack took place at around 4:00 pm.

"They overwhelmed the troops who were forced to temporarily withdraw before reinforcements arrived," said the officer who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak.

Boko Haram has intensified attacks on military targets in recent months.

The militants took weapons and military equipment before they were pushed out of the base by troops with aerial support, said a second military source who gave a similar death toll.

The militants were pursued and bombarded by a fighter jet, said the military sources.

"The terrorists also suffered heavy casualty from the bombardment", one of the military officers said.

Zari is located 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the town of Damasak on the border with Niger.

In a statement late Friday the Nigerian military confirmed troops fought Boko Haram "insurgents...on rampage to loot the community and extort money from villagers".