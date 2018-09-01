Jailed Brazilian ex-president Lula barred from running in election

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 5:42 PM
  • Pro - former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula protestors reject top electoral court’s verdict
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Jailed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not be allowed to run in October's presidential election, the country's top electoral court ruled late Friday.
The left-wing Workers' Party (PT) registered Lula as its main presidential candidate last month, despite the fact he has been in prison since April, serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.
 
General Prosecutor Raquel Dodge and several other right-wing lawmakers had lodged complaints against his candidacy.
 
The most recent opinion polls put Lula a 40 per cent approval among voters surveyed, far ahead of his would-be election rivals.
 
Behind Lula in second place was right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, who speaks highly of the military dictatorship that ran the country between 1964 and 1985 and has expressed views against homosexuals and black people.
 
The PT may now replace Lula with its candidate for his vice president, former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.
 
But Lula still has the opportunity to appeal Friday's decision.
 
The October 7 election is expected to go into a second round on October 28.