Jailed Brazilian ex-president Lula barred from running in election

The left-wing Workers' Party (PT) registered Lula as its main presidential candidate last month, despite the fact he has been in prison since April, serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

General Prosecutor Raquel Dodge and several other right-wing lawmakers had lodged complaints against his candidacy.

The most recent opinion polls put Lula a 40 per cent approval among voters surveyed, far ahead of his would-be election rivals.

Behind Lula in second place was right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, who speaks highly of the military dictatorship that ran the country between 1964 and 1985 and has expressed views against homosexuals and black people.

The PT may now replace Lula with its candidate for his vice president, former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.

But Lula still has the opportunity to appeal Friday's decision.

The October 7 election is expected to go into a second round on October 28.