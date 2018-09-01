Passenger plane crash lands in Sochi, injuring 18

The Boeing 737 with 164 passengers and six crew crashed through a fence and came to rest in a riverbed, where one of the engines caught fire.

Of the 18 people injured, one adult and two children were taken to hospital, according to city officials.

One airport employee died of a heart attack he suffered as he helped get people off the burning plane.

Russian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The plane operated by Utair was en route to the Black Sea resort city from Moscow. Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Sochi shortly before the plane landed.