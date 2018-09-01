Passenger plane crash lands in Sochi, injuring 18

  • Saturday 01, September 2018 in 2:55 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: At least 18 people were injured in the Russian city of Sochi when a passenger plane skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather early Saturday.
The Boeing 737 with 164 passengers and six crew crashed through a fence and came to rest in a riverbed, where one of the engines caught fire.
 
Of the 18 people injured, one adult and two children were taken to hospital, according to city officials.
 
One airport employee died of a heart attack he suffered as he helped get people off the burning plane.
 
Russian aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
 
The plane operated by Utair was en route to the Black Sea resort city from Moscow. Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Sochi shortly before the plane landed.