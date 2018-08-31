Three ministers resign over deadly Bulgaria bus crash

"The three ministers -- me, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski and Interior Minister Valentin Radev -- tabled our resignations today," regional development and public works Minister Nikolay Nankov told journalists.

Seventeen passengers died when their bus ran off the road in torrential rain and plunged 20 metres into a river gorge in western Bulgaria on Saturday. Four people also remain in a critical condition.

Centre-right Prime Minister Boyko Borisov had earlier on Friday asked the three ministers to step down, days after initial results from a probe into the crash found the road had been recently repaired using a substandard quality of asphalt.

The interior ministry has meanwhile been accused of failing to respond to a number of complaints in recent months by drivers from the nearby town of Svoge who had raised worries over an increasing number of accidents on the section of road concerned.

The ageing bus had also not undergone one of two obligatory technical checks by the transport ministry authorities.