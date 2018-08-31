Turkey rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system

  • Friday 31, August 2018 in 4:29 PM
Sharjah 24 – AFP: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey will buy some of Russia's highly-sophisticated air defence systems "in the shortest time" -- a purchase that has alarmed Ankara's NATO partners.
In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to speed up the first deliveries of the S-400s, which had previously been scheduled for the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.
 
The S-400 is the latest generation surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia and is considered by NATO countries to pose a threat to their aircraft.
 
Such a major purchase of weaponry from Moscow has raised concerns over Turkey's strategic orientation and the compatibility of the systems within the alliance.
 
It comes at a time of high tension between Turkey and the United States, its NATO ally, over Ankara's detention of an American pastor on terror-related charges.
 
The crisis has strained ties and sent the already-fragile lira into freefall against the dollar, with U.S. President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on aluminium and steel from Turkey. 