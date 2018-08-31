South Sudanese rebels sign peace deal aimed at ending civil war

During the signing of the peace deal

Machar had caused anxiety among negotiators earlier this week by refusing to sign, but the inking went ahead after all, with the rebels' concerns reportedly set to be fully addressed later by the East African regional bloc IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development).

"By signing this document today, we have reached the conclusion of these negotiations, which consisted of two rounds, one about the outstanding issues and the other on the subsequent issues," Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed told reporters.

"The final signing of the peace deal will happen at a summit of IGAD," Ahmed added.

Sudan has been instrumental in brokering peace talks between South Sudan's warring factions.

The peace deal agreed earlier this month allowed for the creation of a transitional government, with Machar to be reinstated as vice president.

But Machar’s party on Tuesday expressed reservations on some points of the deal, most notably the division of power in the country's states as well as issues with the constitution.