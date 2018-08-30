Merkel in Ghana for second leg of Africa trip with migration focus

The chancellor is also scheduled to take part in a German business-organised round table that will focus on private investment linked to the Group of 20 industrialized "Compact with Africa" initiative.

Strengthening Africa's economic development is high on Germany's foreign policy agenda, with Merkel saying in a recent video podcast that it is "crucial for most African countries because there are so many young people who need jobs and training."

The diplomatic offensive on the continent, which has included trips to Mali, Niger, Ethiopia and Egypt for the German chancellor in 2016, may be pivotal for Merkel's political future as it forms the basis of her strategy to "combat the causes for migration and flight."

Merkel visited Senegal on Wednesday and will continue to Nigeria on Friday. The two countries, along with Ghana, are considered some of the most stable and prosperous in Africa.