China denies planning military base in Afghanistan

The South China Morning Post, citing unidentified sources with ties to the Chinese military, said China was building the camp in the narrow Wakhan Corridor that links the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed the report, however.

"After looking into it, the relevant report is not true," she told a daily news briefing.

"Since the construction and training, this situation, it doesn't exist - it's not true. So anything related naturally is not true," Hua added.

It was not the first time reports have pointed to China seeking a military presence in Afghanistan, although it has denied all of them.