France restricts travel by diplomats to Iran

Any hardening of relations with France could have wider implications for Iran. France has been one of the strongest advocates of salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in May.

"The behaviour of the Iranian authorities suggests a hardening of their position vis-a-vis our country, as well as some of our allies," Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, the ministry's secretary general wrote in the notice dated Aug. 20.

The instructions were also relayed to officials in government departments outside the foreign ministry to be passed on to staff who intended to travel to Iran, a separate memo obtained by Reuters showed.

The French foreign ministry declined to comment on the memo or say whether embassy staff had been asked to repatriate their families.

Iranian officials at the Embassy in Paris did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday but, reacting on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iran should be vigilant against "enemies" trying to affect ties between the countries.

“The relations between Iran and Europe, especially Iran and France, have some enemies, and we should be vigilant against their actions," Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA. "The restriction on the French diplomats' travel (to Iran) is not correct."