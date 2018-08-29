Britain to open embassies in Chad, Niger

The announcement came as Prime Minister Theresa May wrapped up a trip to South Africa and headed to Nigeria and Kenya on her first trip to the continent as premier.

"In one of Africa's most fragile regions, we are increasing our support for African countries' efforts to tackle the underlying drivers of instability and conflict," the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.

"The expansion will see the UK step up diplomatic, defence and development engagement in the region, creating new partnerships and opportunities and reducing potential threats to UK and European security."

Britain has offices in Chad and Niger but no embassies.

Chad is covered by the British High Commission in Yaounde in Cameroon, while Niger is covered by the embassy in Bamako in Mali.

London will also increase its presence in Bamako.