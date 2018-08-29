Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days

Judge Alexei Stekliyev of the Tverskoy District Court in the capital ruled that Navalny had repeatedly violated Russian law with a call for a mass protest in January, an AFP correspondent in the courtroom reported.

Navalny was detained on Saturday evening outside his home in Moscow.

The charges were based on a protest he organised on January 28, violating Russia's strict laws which forbid any public event without city hall's authorisation.

In the courtroom Monday, Navalny's defence lawyer asked the judge to pause the proceedings for two days in order to read through the case, which contains 219 pages but Stekliev allowed only 30 minutes.

Speaking before the decision, the 42-year-old Kremlin critic said the case was an indictment of Russia's political system.

"Over the past four years... Moscow has not once approved our request to rally where we requested," Navalny said.

He added that the only reason he was being held on the same charge for the third time is to keep him from holding a protest on September 9 against the government's retirement age hike.

September 9 is also an election day in several Russian regions, including Moscow, where voters will cast ballots for city mayor.

In the capital, a lack of genuine opposition candidates on the ballot paper means incumbent Vladimir Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin is all but guaranteed to win.

Moscow city hall said Monday that Navalny's request to hold the rally on election day had been rejected, warning that measures will be taken against organisers and participants.

But Navalny's lawyer Ivan Zhanov told journalists the rally will be "held no matter what," despite Navalny's absence.