Brazil to deploy military to Venezuela border amid migrant crisis

The military mission will initially last two weeks, Temer said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Brasilia.

Roraima, one of the poorest states in Brazil, has received tens of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic crisis.

According to UN figures, around 2.3 million Venezuelans have left their country, fleeing a severe economic and humanitarian crisis.

Countries in the region are increasingly becoming overwhelmed by the influx of migrants, and tensions between migrants and locals have at times led to violence.

Earlier this month, some 1,200 Venezuelans fled back over the border on Saturday after attacks by locals in the border town of Pacaraima in Roraima.