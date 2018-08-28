Trump and Kenyatta focus on security and economic cooperation

"We do a lot of tourism. We do a lot of trade and we do a lot of defense and security. And we're working very much on security right now," Trump said during an expanded bilateral meeting that included delegations from both countries.

"What's most important, what makes our country survive, is the trade and investment partnership. This is really what we want to deepen much more as we go forward," Kenyatta said.

Earlier, President Trump and first lady Melania greeted Kenyatta and his wife, Margaret Wanjiru Gakuo, at the South Portico of the White House before the leaders met in the Oval Office.