Macron seeks to forge European ties during state visit in Denmark

It is the second state visit from France since Queen Margrethe assumed the throne in 1972. The first was in 1982, when then-president Francois Mitterrand visited Denmark.

Macron's visit is part of his efforts to forge links with all European leaders in order to advance his European reform agenda.

"In a Europe of 28, you have to work with everybody ... you have to create these close links, the president is devoting himself to it personally," sources at the Elysee said.

Macron and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen were to meet for talks on Tuesday before attending a state dinner hosted by the queen.

Rasmussen, who underlined the long-standing friendship between the countries, said topics included the future of the EU, migration, climate, trade and the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders were on Wednesday to attend a business forum under the theme "Transforming France: A Nordic Perspective."

The Elysee said the French delegation includes Macron's wife Brigitte, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, and Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau.

Macron was along with Rasmussen also due to visit the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.