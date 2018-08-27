At least eight dead in clashes on Tajikistan, Afghanistan border

Among the dead were two Tajik citizens who were logging on their side of the border when several gunman crossed from Afghanistan and fired at their car Sunday, according to Tajik officials.

The gunmen then retreated back into Afghanistan's Darqad district, where their positions were bombed by attack helicopters, according to Afghan officials.

Afghan officials differed in their accounts of who the gunmen were. At least six of them died.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for north-eastern Takhar provincial police, said the men were ‘Taliban’. But Mir Ahmad Qasim, a provincial council member, said the gunmen were drug smugglers who were carrying illegal narcotics across the border into Tajikistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also denied the militant group's involvement in the clashes, saying it was drug smugglers and that the Taliban had nothing to do with it.

Afghan officials had previously stated that the airstrikes were carried out by either Tajik or Russian air power.

The Russian Defence Ministry, however, said in a statement that it did not conduct any air mission in the area and that the Afghan reports had "nothing to do with reality."

The Tajik military also denied conducting the strikes.