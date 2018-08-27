'Nothing has changed' in Turkey, says freed German journalist

Tolu, of Turkish origin, spent months in pre-trial detention in Istanbul before being conditionally released in December. But her travel ban was only recently lifted amid a thaw in relations between Ankara and Berlin.

"I can't really be happy about being able to leave, because I know that nothing has changed in the country where I was locked up," the 34-year-old told a news conference after landing at Stuttgart airport.

"I don't think that anything has changed in the country in the direction of democratisation," she added.

Tens of thousands of "colleagues, opposition figures, lawyers and students" remain behind bars, she noted, caught up in a mass crackdown following a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tolu herself was arrested in late April 2017 on charges of membership of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), which is banned in Turkey as a terror organisation.