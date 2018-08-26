Around 30 missing after fishing boat runs aground in Australia

The deserted boat was found on Sunday afternoon by local fishermen at the mouth of the Daintree River in north Queensland, media reports said.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) confirmed that at least 11 people from the boat had been located and detained, but the authorities are still searching for up to 30 people believed to be hiding in the popular national park area.

"The first priority is to confirm the safety and welfare of the people on the fishing vessel," a home affairs department spokesman said.

Paramedics have treated two people in custody for fever and chills.

"It's really quite treacherous to be in crocodile habitat in the Daintree, in the mangroves and in the rainforest, where you certainly don't know the area," Julia Leu, mayor for Douglas Shire Council, said in a report broadcast on local television.

George Christensen, a government lawmaker, called for better border protection in Queensland, his home state.

The ABF has said no boats containing illegal migrants have arrived on Australian shores since 2014.