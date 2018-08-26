Russia calls Britain's Black Sea air force interceptions dangerous

The accusation, levelled by Russia's embassy in London, came after the RAF intercepted a Russian maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Friday and scrambled to intercept two suspected Russian fighter aircraft on Wednesday.

".... What kind of threat to Britain or even its allies does a Russian patrol aircraft hypothetically pose while conducting flights near Russia's own coastline, more than 2,000 km (1242.74 miles) from the British Isles," the Russian embassy said in a statement released on Saturday.

"Instead of strengthening anyone's security, the British authorities are using such a military presence (in the Black Sea area) for provocative actions. Not just by making verbal statements, regrettable as they are, but also in real military terms, which is simply dangerous."

The British defence and foreign ministries declined to comment on Sunday.