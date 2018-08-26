Head of ‘Daesh’ in Afghanistan killed, says government

  • Sunday 26, August 2018 in 5:43 PM
  • Security alert among Afghani Army amidst terrorist threats
    Security alert among Afghani Army amidst terrorist threats
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The head of ‘Daesh’ in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group's hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.
Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.
 
A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two Dasesh hideouts.
 
The terrorist group's Amaq's news agency carried no comment on the issue, and there was no immediate reaction from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission that trains and advises Afghan forces.
 
The provincial governor of Nangarhar said Erhabi was the fourth Daesh leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.