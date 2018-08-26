OIC condemns terrorist attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen said, "It was disappointing to observe that those who choose violence as a path under the pretext of Islam did not respond positively to repeated peaceful appeals and proposals for a political settlement through negotiations without pre-set conditions."

He added that Afghanistan is among founding members of the OIC and deserves full attention and support of the organisation and its member states. OIC shall undertake consultations on how to best address the growing challenges in and around Afghanistan.

"To that end, parties to the conflict and friends of Afghanistan need to focus their energies on organising free, fair and transparent elections in the months ahead. The forthcoming UN General Assembly and the Geneva Ministerial session will provide the much-needed ground for broad and comprehensive review including consultations with major donors and international organizations," the Secretary-General concluded.