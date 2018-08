Presidential spokesman Harry Roque denied critics' allegations that Duterte was repaying Teresita Leonardo De Castro for her role in the ouster of her predecessor, Maria Lourdes Sereno.

"There is no basis to that," Roque said. "Duterte upheld judicial professionalism by appointing the most senior of aspirants."

De Castro's appointment as the new chief justice would be formalized on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters on Saturday, according to local media reports.