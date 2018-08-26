Italy disembarks stranded migrants, Salvini under investigation

The migrants, mainly from Eritrea, had been stranded in the port of Catania since Monday because the government refused to let them off the boat until other EU states agreed to take some of them in.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Albania had offered to accept 20 of the migrants and Ireland 20-25, while the rest would be housed by Italy's Catholic Church "at zero cost" to the Italian taxpayer.

"The church has opened its heart and opened its wallet," Salvini, from the right-wing League party, told supporters at a rally in Pinzolo in northern Italy on Saturday evening.

Salvini, who has led a popular crackdown against immigration since the government took office in June, also announced that he had been placed under investigation by a Sicilian prosecutor for abuse of office, kidnapping and illegal arrest.

"Being investigated for defending the rights of Italians is a disgrace," he said.

On Saturday, the United Nations called for reason from all sides after a meeting of envoys from 10 EU states in Brussels a day earlier failed to break the deadlock.