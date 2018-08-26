Afghan president rejects resignation of top three security officials

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, and National Directorate of Security chief Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai were told to "continue their work," presidential palace spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said in a tweet.

The trio had offered their resignations earlier Sunday, after National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar gave his and was accepted. Atmar was a close ally of Ghani and one of the most powerful figures in his cabinet.

He is to be replaced with former Afghan ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib.

The spate of resignations comes as the country's security situation deteriorates, including in the capital Kabul, with increasing casualties among security forces as suicide and other attacks continue.

During the first day of Eid on Tuesday, militants fired at least 20 rockets from a truck at Kabul's diplomatic quarter while the president was giving a speech to mark the celebration.