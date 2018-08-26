Suicide bomb attack kills two in eastern Afghanistan

The bombing -- claimed by the Daesh group -- follows what has already been a bloody month with the Taliban ramping up assaults on security forces across the country and Daesh targeting the capital Kabul, with hundreds killed according to estimates.

The attack appeared to target a protest camp outside an election commission office where a group of people were rallying in support of a candidate disqualified from parliamentary elections due in October.

The blast "killed two people, and four others were wounded", provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that it was carried out by a suicide attacker.

Provincial health director Najib Kamawal confirmed the two deaths.