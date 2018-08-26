Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop quits

"Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs," she said in a statement. "I will remain on the backbench as a strong voice for Western Australia."

The country's first female foreign minister said she had made no decision about whether to stand in the next federal election, which is scheduled to be held by May.

Bishop was voted out in the first round of a Liberal leadership contest on Friday, which was held after the conservative wing of the party launched a rebellion against former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Scott Morrison prevailed over former home affairs minister Peter Dutton in the second round to become Australia's seventh prime minister in 11 years.

He is expected to announce his cabinet in the coming days.