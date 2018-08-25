China slams Trump's accusations over North Korea peace process

"The US side's statement is contrary to the basic facts and is irresponsible. We are seriously concerned about this and have already made solemn representations to the U.S. side," spokesman Lu Kang said at a press conference.

He then defended China's "unremitting efforts" to promote the denuclearisation of North Korea "through dialogue and consultation."

Lu's comments came in response to several tweets by Trump on Friday. Trump first announced that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to cancel a trip to North Korea as he felt talks were "not making sufficient progress" there.

Trump then said he did "not believe they [China] were helping with the process of denuclearisation" because of the U.S.'s "much tougher trading stance," referring to the ongoing exchange of trade tariffs between Beijing and Washington.