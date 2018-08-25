At least 18 killed in hotel fire in China

Interior of a hot springs hotel which caught fire early in the morning in Harbin, China

The fire started at a four-storey hot springs hotel in Harbin, according to China Global Television News, and took four hours to be extinguished by firefighters.

The fire spread to the top three floors of the hotel and covered 400 square metres.

Footage of the fire showed extensive damage to both the inside and outside of the hotel, including scorched external walls and windows. One section shown by CGTN was burned beyond recognition, with warped and melted air vents and wires hanging down.

Over 100 firefighters and soldiers fought the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Harbin is located near the borders of Russia and North Korea.