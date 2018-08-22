Malta recovers 100 migrants in distress as Italy stand-off continues

A boat 68 nautical miles (126 kilometres) south of Malta "was taking in water and in imminent danger of sinking. A hundred persons were on board. The vessel was also carrying 2 lifeless bodies. The persons on board have been rescued," the Maltese Armed Forces said.





Meanwhile, Italian coastguard unit Diciotti remained moored in the Sicilian port of Catania, with no permission to disembark the 177 people it picked up six days ago in Maltese waters.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, says he will not let anyone off the Diciotti until a deal is reached for other European Union countries to take in the migrants.

He rejected an accusation that his decision amounts to "state kidnapping."

Meanwhile, the European Commission said it was still working to resolve the Diciotti stand-off, after Italy reached out for help on Sunday in finding EU member states willing to take in the rescued migrants.