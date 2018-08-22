Sanctions on Iran having effect, but regime change is not U.S. policy - Bolton

The Trump administration re-imposed sanctions this month after withdrawing from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, which Washington saw as inadequate for curbing Tehran's activities in neighbouring Middle East countries and denying it the means to make an atomic bomb.

The U.S. turnaround outraged Iran, which has taken a defiant stance, and has rattled other world powers where some businesses have been debating whether to divest from the Islamic Republic.

"Let me be clear, the reimposition of the sanctions, we think, is already having a significant effect on Iran's economy and on, really, popular opinion inside Iran," National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters on a visit to Israeli occupation.

At a news conference in Al Quds on Wednesday, Bolton was asked whether the United States had discussed any plans with Israeli occupation on how to capitalise on economic protests in Iran and if the demonstrations posed any tangible threat to the Tehran government.

"Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy. But what we want is massive change in the regime's behaviour," Bolton said.

The Iranian economy has been beset by high unemployment and inflation and a rial currency that has lost half its value since April. The reimposition of sanctions could make matters worse.

Thousands of Iranians have protested against sharp price rises of some food items, a lack of jobs and state corruption. The protests over the cost of living have often turned into anti-government rallies.

"I think the effects, the economic effects certainly, are even stronger than we anticipated," Bolton said.

"But Iranian activity in the region has continued to be belligerent: what they are doing in Iraq, what they are doing in Syria, what they are doing with Lebanon, what they are doing in Yemen, what they have threatened to do in the Strait of Hormuz."

Washington imposed new sanctions on Iran in August, targeting its trade in gold and other precious metals, purchases of U.S. dollars and its car industry. Trump has said the United States will issue another round of tougher sanctions in November that will target Iran's oil sales and banking sector.

At the news conference, Bolton said: "We are going to do other things to put pressure on Iran as well, beyond economic sanctions." He did not elaborate.