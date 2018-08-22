Powerful quake hits Venezuela coast, damage limited

But the quake's depth - 76.5 miles (123 km) below the surface - appeared to have mitigated the damage.

Venezuelan officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries and two sources at state oil company PDVSA told Reuters the OPEC member's refineries and oil fields were operating normally. PDVSA did not immediately comment.

The tremor - one of the country's strongest ever - hit at 5.31 p.m. (2131 GMT). Along Venezuela's picturesque palm tree-dotted northern coast, residents said the long quake was terrifying and frightened people into dashing into the streets.

United States Geological Survey geophysicist Jessica Turner said the quake's depth would have dampened some of the shaking.