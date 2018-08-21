‘Daesh’ attack in Kabul ends, two attackers dead

A military helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Kabul

Kabul garrison commander General Murad Ali Murad said at least 20 rockets were fired by the insurgents toward the city's diplomatic quarter on Tuesday.





The militants, who took refuge inside a house in a neighbourhood in eastern Kabul, were killed by police special units after hours of fighting.

Hashmat Stanakzai, a spokesman for the Kabul police, had earlier said that between four and six attackers were inside the building in the east of the city, and security forces were preparing to clear it.

The rocket firing took place during the first day of Eid Al Adha, the feast of sacrifice, the holiest festival in the Islamic calendar.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the rocket launcher had been destroyed by security forces, who were searching for the perpetrators.

The rockets hit the diplomatic quarter as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was giving a speech to commemorate the first day of Eid.

Daesh militants claimed responsibility for the attack saying their fighters had targeted the Afghan presidential palace.

The attack came as the “Taliban” were yet to respond to an offer by Ghani for a conditional three-month ceasefire that was announced on Sunday.