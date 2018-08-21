Malaysia cancels multi-billion-dollar China deals

The Malaysian government has decided to cancel an east coast rail line project worth 200 billion dollars as well as two energy pipelines worth 2.3 billion dollars.





Kuala Lumpur cannot afford the projects’ cost, Mahathir said at the end of a visit to Beijing, according to the local Malaysian broadcaster, Astro Awani.

He said he had discussed his reasons with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

"Initially, there were some misunderstandings, but now they understood why we do it. I don’t think China wants us to be bankrupt," Mahathir said, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Malaysia doesn’t "really need" the projects at the moment, as the country’s priority is reducing its debt, said Mahathir who blames his country’s high debt to China on his predecessor, Najib Razak.