Taiwan announces break of diplomatic ties with El Salvador

The move leaves Taiwan with just 17 diplomatic allies around the world, as Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island, continues in its attempts to isolate it on the international stage.

"All bilateral cooperation projects will be terminated. We will begin to recall all diplomatic staff and technical teams," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a news conference in Taipei.

Taiwan's government had received confirmation that the Central American nation was planning to end relations and defect to China, Wu said according to the official Central News Agency.

Meanwhile, China's official Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Salvadorean Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda on Tuesday signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Wang said El Salvador is establishing diplomatic ties with China “without any preconditions” and will be a partner in Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure investment project.

Castaneda said forging official ties with Beijing is a strategic and historic decision for the Latin American country, according to Xinhua.

Wu said that El Salvador had recently been demanding more financial assistance from Taiwan for joint development projects. Taiwan had sent a team to assess those projects but found they would possibly leave Taiwan in debt.

Wu added that Taiwan had since June been aware of El Salvador’s intention to build diplomatic ties with China in order to receive investment and aid from China.

Wu said Taiwan will never compete with China in a diplomatic money game: "China's arbitrary behaviour has had negative impacts on the relations across the Taiwan Strait."