Police battle militants after rockets hit Kabul diplomatic quarter

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul

Hashmat Stanakzai, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that between four and six attackers were inside the building in the city's east and security forces were preparing to clear the building.





The Afghan Public Health Ministry said at least two people were hurt in the attack.

The rocket firing took place during the first day of Eid al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the rocket launcher had been destroyed by security forces, who were searching for the perpetrators.

The rockets hit the diplomatic quarter as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was giving a speech to commemorate the first day of Eid.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.