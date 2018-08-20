Shots fired at U.S. embassy in Turkish capital, no casualties

Nobody was hurt in the attack, which President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman condemned as an attempt "to create chaos". The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it had increased security for the embassy and other U.S. missions and employees in Turkey.

The assailants fired six bullets at an embassy security gate from a passing white vehicle around, three bullets hitting an iron door and a window, the Ankara governor's office said.

It issued another statement on Monday evening saying two men in their late 30s had been detained and a vehicle and pistol seized and that the men had confessed to the shooting.

It said both suspects had criminal records and their links were being investigated.