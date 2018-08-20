New Pakistan PM Khan calls for austerity; wants bullet-proof cars sold

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Sunday for the rich to start paying taxes and said the country will begin an austerity drive to reduce debt, a campaign he will kick-start by selling his office's fleet of bullet-proof cars.
In his first address to the nation as premier, Khan set out his vision for a "New Pakistan" and spoke at length about the need to reshape the country by introducing an Islamic welfare system, reducing poverty and slashing high debt levels.
 
"We have formed a bad habit of living on loans and aid from other countries," said Khan, speaking under a portrait of his hero and Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
 
"No country can prosper like this. A country must stand on its own feet."
 
Khan, 65, a former cricket legend, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday after his party swept to power in last month's election.