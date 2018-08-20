New Pakistan PM Khan calls for austerity; wants bullet-proof cars sold

In his first address to the nation as premier, Khan set out his vision for a "New Pakistan" and spoke at length about the need to reshape the country by introducing an Islamic welfare system, reducing poverty and slashing high debt levels.

"We have formed a bad habit of living on loans and aid from other countries," said Khan, speaking under a portrait of his hero and Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"No country can prosper like this. A country must stand on its own feet."

Khan, 65, a former cricket legend, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday after his party swept to power in last month's election.