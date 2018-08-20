Talks with India the way forward, says Pakistan's new PM

Khan, who took office as Pakistani Prime Minister at the weekend, has proposed talks to resolve a long-standing dispute over the Kashmir region. He spoke to Indian premier Narendra Modi by telephone in late July.

Speaking ahead of the first meeting of Khan's cabinet, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said it was vital to resume talks, which have made little progress in recent years, between the nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought three wars since 1947.

"We need a continued and uninterrupted dialogue. This is our only way forward," he told reporters in the capital Islamabad.

Qureshi said Modi had written to Khan congratulating him on his victory and suggesting the two countries "open talks".

But the ministry later walked back from those remarks, saying Qureshi had referred only to the need for constructive dialogue and not of any Modi offer of talks.

An Indian foreign ministry official confirmed Modi wrote to Khan on Saturday and "expressed India's commitment to build good neighbourly relations ... and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of the region".