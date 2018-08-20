Death toll rises to 400 in Kerala

After a week of fierce downpours, rainfall eased Monday and flood levels have fallen in many districts, the Agency said, adding that Indian army helicopters and boats kept up missions to find trapped survivors and drop food and water in isolated villages.

"Officials said 22,000 people were rescued on Sunday. At least 30 bodies were also found taking the death toll above 200 since the torrential rain started falling on 8th August and more than 400 since the monsoon started in June," AFP continued.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the priority now was to provide clean drinking water and restore power supplies to the state of 33 million people.

"The total number of people taking refuge at the 5,645 relief camps has risen to 724,649," Vijayan told reporters Sunday.