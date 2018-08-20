Typhoon Bebinca leaves 10 dead and three missing in Vietnam

Six people were killed in Nghe An province after being swept away in flash floods, the national committee responsible for disaster prevention said in a statement.

Flash floods and a landslide also claimed four lives in the provinces of Son La and Thanh Hoa and left another three people missing.

A total of 38 houses were destroyed while another 3,500 were left submerged the committee said.

Typhoon Bebinca, with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour, made landfall between the provinces of Hai Phong and Nghe An on Friday before quickly weakening into a tropical depression.

Rainfall had receded by Monday, but authorities warned of potential deadly landslides in the mountainous region, as is common when the mountains absorb too much water from storms.

Typhoon season in Vietnam peaks in August. Last year’s storms claimed 386 lives in total and caused 2.64 billion dollars in damage, according to government statistics.